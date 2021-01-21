Nissan to close Philippines car assembly operations

Nissan to close Philippines car assembly operations1 min read . 05:21 PM IST
- The closure of Nissan's Philippines car assembly plant will affect the Almera model and cost 133 jobs.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Japan's Nissan Motor will stop its Philippine car assembly operations, the Southeast Asian country's trade minister said on Thursday.
The closure will affect the Almera model, and 133 workers will lose jobs, Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a statement. It said the move was part of Nissan's "plan to optimize production and efficient business operations" in Southeast Asia.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.