Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Multi-vehicle pile-up on Peripheral Expressway due to fog
Representational image: Nine vehicles, including some cars, got piled-up on the EPE in Kasna police station area in the morning due to reduced visibility amid dense fog.

Multi-vehicle pile-up on Peripheral Expressway due to fog

1 min read . 02:51 PM IST PTI

Four people suffered minor injuries during a multi-vehicle pile-up due to fog on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

Four people suffered minor injuries during a multi-vehicle pile-up due to fog on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday morning, police said.

Nine vehicles, including some cars, got piled-up on the EPE in Kasna police station area in the morning due to reduced visibility amid dense fog, a police spokesperson said.

Four people got minor injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital," the spokesperson added.

A local police team had reached the incident spot and damaged vehicles were cleared off the road with the help of a crane to ensure normal traffic movement on the expressway, the official said.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway, also known as the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway, is a 135-km-long six-lane road stretch connecting Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It passes through Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Cold weather conditions persisted in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, with the mercury reaching a low of 5 degrees Celsius and high of 17 degrees Celsius amid “very dense fog", according to the weather department.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.