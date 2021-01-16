Multi-vehicle pile-up on Peripheral Expressway due to fog

Multi-vehicle pile-up on Peripheral Expressway due to fog1 min read . 02:51 PM IST
Four people suffered minor injuries during a multi-vehicle pile-up due to fog on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday morning, police said.
Nine vehicles, including some cars, got piled-up on the EPE in Kasna police station area in the morning due to reduced visibility amid dense fog, a police spokesperson said.
Four people got minor injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital," the spokesperson added.
A local police team had reached the incident spot and damaged vehicles were cleared off the road with the help of a crane to ensure normal traffic movement on the expressway, the official said.
The Eastern Peripheral Expressway, also known as the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway, is a 135-km-long six-lane road stretch connecting Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It passes through Gautam Buddh Nagar.
Cold weather conditions persisted in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, with the mercury reaching a low of 5 degrees Celsius and high of 17 degrees Celsius amid “very dense fog", according to the weather department.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.