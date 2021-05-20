Mercedes becomes latest luxury car maker to extend warranty in Covid times

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday announced it is extending warranty and service initiatives owing to the prevailing lockdown and restrictions across India to fight the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. This comes a day after Audi had made a similar announcement and follows several mass-market players in the passenger vehicle as well as two-wheeler space who opted to extend this initiative for customers.

Mercedes has stated that in the case of a standard warranty expiring between April 15 and May 31, this will be extended till June 30. In case a customer missed a scheduled annual service between April 15 and May 31, this can now be availed till June 30 without any impact or change in warranty benefits.

All claims related to Advance Assurance Extended warranty or Motor insurance can also now be reported till June 30. These claims are valid even if either of the two expired between April 15 and May 31.

Customers may also choose to opt for insurance renewal through Daimler Financial Services by calling a Mercedes-Benz dealer.

Auto makers are currently trying to ensure that customer-centric measures are extended at a time when almost every state in the country is under a lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19 virus.