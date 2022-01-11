Top Sections
Home > Auto > News > Why Maserati is returning to motorsports after nearly 100 years
David Grasso, CEO at Maserati, is seen here with Alejandro Agag, Founder and Chairman of Formula E.

Why Maserati is returning to motorsports after nearly 100 years

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2022, 09:39 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Maserati Gen3 is touted as the world's most efficient car with several design, production and technological innovations.

  • Formula E pits high-performance electric race cars against each other on street circuits in global cities.

Maserati on Tuesday announced plans of taking its first steps into the thrilling world of motorsports by confirming it will make its debut i the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2023. With it, Maserati will become the first Italian brand to compete in Formula E.

Banking on its heritage of making high-performance vehicles and its vision for electrification in the mobility space, Maserati says Formula E - world's first all-electric road-racing motorsport series - is a natural manifestation of its future goals.

“We are very proud to be back where we belong as protagonists in the world of racing," said Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO. “In the race for more performance, luxury and innovation, Folgore is irresistible and it is the purest expression of Maserati. That's why we decided to go back to racing in the FIA Formula E World Championship."

While Maserati made its racing debut nearly a century ago with the Tipo 26 competing in the Targa Florio in 1926, its last competetive appearence on the track was back in 2010. But Formula E is being widely seen as the perfect platform for a possibly perfect comeback.

Maserati Gen3 has been touted as a very capable model that has what it takes to grab laurels in the street racing even across the world. Gen3, in fact, is touted as the world's most efficient car with several design, production and technological innovations.

  • First Published Date : 11 Jan 2022, 09:34 AM IST