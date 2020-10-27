Lamborghini recalls three suspected units of 2020 Aventador SVJ. Here's why

Automobili Lamborghini has issued a recall for certain 2020 Aventador SVJ Coupe and Roadster vehicles over loose suspension arm issue.

As per the US' National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's website, due to potentially damaged aluminum frame threads, the front frame suspension arm anchor bolt of the 2020 Aventador SVJ may have been insufficiently tightened.

The loose bolts might lead to loosening and collapsing of the suspension arm joint, resulting in loss of control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash or an injury.

Currently, three units of the 2020 Aventador SVJ made between July 10 and August 31, are known to be affected. However, the affected vehicles are still in the possession of dealers and have not been sold yet. The vehicles will be inspected by technicians and the front frame will be replaced free of cost if need be.

First introduced in 2018, the Aventador SVJ Coupe uses the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 350 km/h. The Aventador SVJ Roadster introduced in 2019 has the same amount of power and top speed with an added 0.1 seconds to the acceleration time.