Lamborghini in fast lane, delivers 2,422 supercars between January and March

Lamborghini reported its strongest first quarter ever and stated that it had delivered as many as 2,422 units between January and March of this year. This was more than 25% rise over sales figures between the same months in 2020 and 22% higher than the figures from the first quarter of 2019, the previous best.

Lamborghini Urus SUV, unsurprisingly, was the most preferred model and 1,382 units were delivered the customers across the world. This was followed by 753 units of Huracan and 287 units of Aventador delivered.

The Sant’Agata Bolognese super sports manufacturer also noted that the US, China and Germany are the three countries which have powered its performance in the first three months of the calendar year. "“Lamborghini continues to respond to strong market demand with a growing appeal despite the ongoing market challenges and uncertainties," said Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. "We are ready to pursue the new objectives we have set and to respond concretely, with significant innovations, to the moment of extensive transformation that is affecting the automotive industry as a whole."

2020 may have been a challenge owing to the Covid-19 pandemic but Lamborghini managed to find a firm footing as the months passed by and the threat from the pandemic eased by several degrees. The Chinese market returning to normalcy has also come as a shot in the arm for most car manufacturers as here is the world's largest auto market and the base for luxury and performance vehicles is also substantially bigger than in most other countries.