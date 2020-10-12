Honda expands online car buying platform, promises 6-step process for new drive

Honda Cars India Limited on Monday announced it has expanded its online sales platform in the county in a bid to offer a secure as well as convenient buying option to prospective customers at their preferred location. The 'Honda from Home' online platform was launched previously but has now been expanded with the company assuring an easy six-step process to complete the new-car buying process.

Honda says that the new digital solution seeks to offer a comprehensive retail experience to customers who won't want to step into showrooms and instead, may prefer to log online to make purchases. As part of the digital retail experience, Honda's platform offers car prices, dealer selector, promotional offers, EMI calculator, dedicated sales representative and calculation of on-road prices. Once a purchase has been made, customers can opt to get the new vehicle delivered to their preferred location.

While Honda had already launched its virtual showroom last month to help prospective buyers take a visual comprehension of the product, the six-step process to buy is now a way for the company to ensure a hassle-free buying experience. These steps include - choosing a car, selecting applicable offers, creating a quote, checking finance options, checking delivery options and buying online. A dedicated sales representative is available to guide buyers at each step.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd, is of the opinion that the digital retail facility has been created with the customer's interest as core concern. "We believe this simplified, secure and contactless experience from the comfort of their homes will enhance peace of mind for our customers especially during this Covid-19 health crisis. All our pan-India dealerships are integrated into the platform," he said in a press statement issued by the company.