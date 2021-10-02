Hero MotoCorp sales dip 26% in September

Hero MotoCorp sales dip 26% in September1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2021, 04:16 PM IST
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported a 25.9 per cent dip in total sales to 5,30,346 units in September. The company had sold 7,15,718 units in the same month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. In the domestic market, the company's wholesales dropped to 5,05,462 units last month from 6,97,293 units in September 2020.
Exports, however, increased to 24,884 units last month as against 18,425 units in the year-ago period.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.