Home > Auto > News > Greaves Electric Mobility opens EV production facility in Tamil Nadu
The new plant is said to have a capacity to produce 120,000 units by end of this fiscal year.

Greaves Electric Mobility opens EV production facility in Tamil Nadu

1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2021, 02:08 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The latest plant is part of Greaves Electric Mobility's 700 crore investment roadmap.

  • The plant will have a current production capacity of churning out 120,000 electric vehicles by end of this fiscal year.

Greaves Electric Mobility on Tuesday inaugurated its largest EV production facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu. The new production facility is spread out in 35-acre of land and is located in the Industrial Centre of Tamil Nadu. The company claims that it has been aimed to serve as the electric mobility hub for both domestic and export markets.

(Also Read: Greaves Finance announces EV Dreamfest initiative for faster EV adoption)

The latest plant is part of the company's 700 crore investment roadmap. It is said to have a capacity to produce 120,000 units by end of this fiscal year. The company also says that the plant will be also be upgraded to ramp up the production units to close to 1 million units in near future. The company's new facility will be operational with 70% women in the workforce.

(Also Read: Greaves Cotton announces 13% growth in revenue in Q2 FY22)

On the occasion, Nagesh A Basavanhalli, MD and Group CEO Greaves Cotton Limited said, “We are focused on building affordable, reliable and dependable electric two-wheelers for commuters across the country, which aligns with our purpose of decarbonizing last-mile transportation for a better planet. This EV megasite will help us meet the rising needs of discerning customers and fleet purchasers in the last mile mobility market as we expand our capacities to produce a million EVs a year in future. This Plant will also allow us to nurture a highly skilled workforce and generate employment for the local community including women who form 70% of our workforce."

  • First Published Date : 23 Nov 2021, 02:05 PM IST