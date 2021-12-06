Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Delhi to get 8 new automated driving test tracks to speed up licence issuance
Delhi to get 8 new automated driving test tracks to reduce waiting period for permanent licences. (File photo)

Delhi to get 8 new automated driving test tracks to speed up licence issuance

1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 12:46 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new automated driving test tracks will cost the Delhi government around 10 crore and are expected to be constructed in two months after the bidding process is over.

Delhi is set to get a number of new driving test tracks in the national capital region in an effort to reduce the waiting period for people looking forward to get a permanent licence. The state government is planning to set up eight new such test tracks around Delhi to speed up the process.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The Delhi government has already floated tenders for the construction of the automated driving test tracks and hopes to get them completed within two years after the tender process is completed. The eight new tracks will add to the already existing 10 driving test tracks in Delhi-NCR, taking the overall total to 18.

The new driving test tracks, to build at a cost of 10 crore, will come up at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women in Kashmere Gate, Delhi Technological University in Bawna and five Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Pusa, Jaffarpur Kalan, Mayur Vihar, Shahdara, Jail Road and Narela.

"These new automated driving test tracks will help reduce the waiting time for applicants seeking permanent driving licences. Currently, the waiting period before taking up the test is around two months," a senior officer at the Delhi transport department was quoted by news agency PTI.

The automated tracks are used to test the skill of the applicants across stretches which include up-gradient, forward-8, reverse-S and traffic junctions. The applicants seeking permanent driving licences are tested on as many as 24 driving skills. These include reversing a vehicle on 'S' shaped stretch, parking, overtaking and crossing at intersections.

  • First Published Date : 06 Dec 2021, 12:46 PM IST