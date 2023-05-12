Copyright © HT Media Limited
This brand new EV from Chinese company gets removable fridge, pet mode and more

Fierce competition in the Chinese electric car space is forcing manufacturers to conceptualise and develop some very unique offerings in a bid to woo and wow potential customers. Among the long list of local electric vehicle (EV) players is a brand called Zeekr which is owned by Geely, which also owns Volvo. And Zeekr recently launched its ZeekrX in the market here, complete with the promise of an engaging drive in a relatively affordable package.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 May 2023, 09:45 AM
Zeekr X is a crossover SUV from Zeekr, a brand owned by Chinese company Geely.

ZeekrX is a compact crossover with striking looks that are primarily highlighted by sharp lines and clever interplay of lighting systems on the face and rear. Priced starting from 189,800 yuan or approximately 21 lakh, the ZeekrX also boasts of a well-appointed cabin that gets a 13-speaker Yamaha sound system, an adjustable center console and electrically-operated front doors.

But the absolutely unique highlights of the cabin of the ZeekrX is a removable refrigerator and a display unit on the vehicle's B-pillar which puts out vehicle-related information. The biggest feature highlight for many though would be a dedicated Pet Mode. What this essentially does is maintains an optimum in-car temperature for pets in case the vehicle is stationary and the owner is not inside.

Now while pet owners are more than likely to make generous use of this feature, the ZeekrX is also promising an engaging drive and a resptable range figure, although the exact specifics on the specs have not yet been revealed. The EV will have its China launch in June and could even make it to select foreign markets in the times to come.

First Published Date: 12 May 2023, 09:45 AM IST
TAGS: Zeekr Zeekr X Geely EV Electric car Electric vehicle
