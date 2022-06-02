WardWizard logs over 300% growth in May, sells 2055 electric two-wheelers

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, which sells electric two-wheelers under the brand Joy e-bike has sold 2,055 units in May 2022. The electric vehicle company claims to have logged a 329 per cent growth last month as compared to May last year when the EV company had sold 479 units.

The EV manufacturer claims to have seen massive growth in the low-speed category. After witnessing that, the company has recently forayed into the high-speed scooter segment with Wolf+, Nanu+ and Del Go. The company claims that it intends to cater to all kinds of electric mobility requirements.

Speaking about the sales performance and expansion plans, Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said that as the demand for electric mobility witnesses substantial growth across the country, WardWizard is expanding its operations. "With our entry into the high-speed scooter segment, we are focusing on this category too. We have streamlined and strategized our production and beginning with the deliveries of our new high-speed scooter models in a phased manner from June’22. The production of these models has already begun at our Vadodara factory. With the uptick in demand for our models across all our touch points, the intent is to reduce the waiting period. With positive market sentiment and trust for our electric two-wheelers, we continue to add new customers to our family," he further added.

In an attempt to expand its electric mobility operations, WardWizard has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based renewable energy management consulting firm Sunkonnect, to set up a Li-ion advance cells manufacturing unit in Vadodara.

