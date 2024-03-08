Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Govt Denies Reports Of Fame Ii Extension Beyond March 31: Officials

Govt denies reports of FAME II extension beyond March 31: Officials

By: PTI
Updated on: 08 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM
Follow us on:
The Ministry of Heavy Industries denied media reports claiming that the Centre has granted a temporary four-month extension to the scheme till July 31
...
Subsidies under the second phase of the FAME Scheme will be eligible for e-vehicles sold till March 31, 2024, or till the time funds are available (Image used only for representational purpose) (Bloomberg)

The government on Thursday said it has not extended the flagship scheme to promote electric mobility FAME-II beyond March 31, according to officials. The Ministry of Heavy Industries denied media reports claiming that the Centre has granted a temporary four-month extension to the scheme till July 31, with an outlay of 500 crore for the period.

Subsidies under the second phase of the FAME Scheme will be eligible for e-vehicles sold till March 31, 2024, or till the time funds are available, the Heavy Industries ministry stated last month.

It also shared that the outlay of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) programme has been enhanced from 10,000 crore to 11,500 crore.

Also Read : FAME II subsidy reduction to hit EV sales in India, says manufacturers' body

The ministry had said in the statement that the second phase of its flagship scheme to promote the adoption of EVs in India -- FAME II -- was "fund- and term-limited".

As per the revised outlay, electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers, and electric four-wheelers are eligible to avail of subsidies to the tune of 7,048 crore. Besides, 4,048 crore has been allocated towards grants for the creation of capital assets, whereas 400 crore has been earmarked for the 'others' category.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2024, 08:59 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle subsidy electric vehicle mobility FAME II FAME II subsidy
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS