Tata smart e-bus prototype flagged off in Bengaluru. Here's what's special

Tata Motors on Friday announced that the first prototype of its smart electric bus - Tata Starbus EV - for Bengaluru was flagged off, promising a zero-emission public transport option for locals of the city. The event was attended by members of the state government, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Tata Motors.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Jul 2023, 13:02 PM
Visual from the flagging off of the first electric prototype bus from Tata Motors for Bengaluru.

Tata Motors highlights that its electric buses are a viable evolution of public transportation for Indian cities and that an order was also signed between TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd and the Karnataka government in particular for the supply of 921 units of state-of-the-art, 12-metre low-floor electric buses over 12 years.

The Tata Starbus EV claims to not just offer a zero-pollution option but also underlines its comfort credentials. It gets new-gen electric powertrain, an integrated transport system, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Brake Distribution, advanced telematics system along with seating for 35 passengers and easy ingress and egress with its low-floor configuration.

As many as 900 such buses have already been supplied to transport departments of various cities in the country so far. The company highlights that these units have already - and cumulatively - covered over eight crore kilometres with an uptime of 95 per cent.

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2023, 13:02 PM IST
