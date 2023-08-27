Tata Motors to go zero emission by 2045, betting on electric and hydrogen power

Tata Motors is committed to becoming a zero-emission brand by 2045 and for that, the automaker is betting big on electric and hydrogen fuel technology, said the automaker's executive director Girish Wagh. The auto manufacturer is reportedly working on multiple technologies to achieve the target of migrating its facilities to a net zero target by 2045, revealed a report by PTI.

Currently, Tata Motors leads the Indian electric car market with its range of battery-powered pure electric passenger vehicles including Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV. Besides that, the automaker is also working on multiple other electric cars that will be introduced over the next few years. A major player in the commercial vehicle space, the company aims to make its CV segment electrified as well. Apart from that, the auto company is also aiming to make its facilities zero emission as well.

Speaking about the strategy, Girish Wagh told the news agency that as a part of the sustainable transition which is an irreversible megatrend, Tata Motors is committed to becoming net zero in greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. "As a part of that, we have to work towards zero-emission vehicle technologies for our entire portfolio as also ensuring that our facilities emit no CO2 or they become net zero CO2 emission...we are working on multiple vehicle technologies," he said.

The Tata Motors official also revealed that the automaker will focus on technologies like battery electric and hydrogen fuel. He also hinted that Tata Motors is mulling the idea of using hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen fuel in internal combustion engines. "Our first priority here is going to be hydrogen internal combustion engine, but post that we will also come up with battery electric or fuel cell electric as the technology roadmap takes us," Wagh elaborated. On the project timeline for such technology, he said that the first engine with the abovementioned technology may come in 2024. "We are working on a very tight timeline and we would see the first engine to roll out during the next calendar year," said the Tata Motors official.

