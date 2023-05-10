Ferrari working on combustion engines that won't die past 2035

As the world of automobiles increasingly focusing on electric vehicles, luxury and high-performance carmakers are also forced to follow the same path. As a key player in the high-performance segment, Ferarri too is following the same trend. However, despite focusing on electric cars, the Italian car marquee is not keen to let go of fossil fuel technology. British automotive publication Autocar UK reports that Ferrari is working on a new internal combustion engine that will continue to live past the 2035 deadline for fossil fuel cars in the European market.

Ferrari has already revealed its EV ambition by saying that the carmaker will launch its first-ever electric car in 2025. Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has said that the automaker is on target to meet its carbon neutrality goal by 2030. At the same time, he has said that the internal combustion engines still have a lot to do. He indicated that the automaker is working on a new ICE that will run on e-fuels, in line with the mandate by European Union.

The EU has mandated that internal combustion engine-powered vehicles in Europe can only ply after 2035 if they come compatible with e-fuel. To save its ICE technology, Ferrari, along with several other car brands, is focusing on developing new technology that will give the combustion engines more shelf life after 2035. "The discussion that was happening a few weeks ago about the adoption of e-fuel; I thought that this would happen in 2025 or 2026," said Vigna. He added, "This is very good for us because you can run a car with neutral fuel. I think that the two are very much compatible, and this is a reinforcement of our strategy."

However, the Ferrari CEO didn't reveal the details of the strategy and how its products will evolve. He hinted that the automaker would continue to launch hybrid, electric and combustion engine vehicles.

