Ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel: Protests boil up in Delhi, Punjab

As BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles have been banned in Delhi in view of rising pollution levels in the national capital, protests have been boiling up against the government. A transporter's body has said that it will hold protests against Delhi and Punjab governments in both states over the ban on plying of BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles, reports PTI.

The Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters Association met yesterday and decided to hold road blockades against the Delhi and Punjab governments. Interestingly, many taxis that transport people in and around the national capital are BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel compliant. The latest regulation issued by the Delhi government would impact them severely, claims the transporters association. They also said that several tourist buses and taxis from Punjab come to Delhi every day, which would be impacted by the rule leading to the affected tourism business.

The association claimed that it was a conspiracy by the Delhi government to ban the BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles and stressed that the ban would impact the transport and tourism business of many.

The Delhi government on Monday imposed a ban on plying of BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel four-wheelers in the national capital till December 9 this year because of the restrictions clamped by the central government's air quality panel under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The sub-committee for the implementation of GRAP held a meeting on Sunday to review the air quality scenario in the national capital region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and the air quality index of Delhi as air pollution turned severe. To reduce the vehicular pollution level in Delhi, it has also mandated the neighbouring states to stop registering diesel autorickshaws in select areas.

