MG Gloster Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD

34.83 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MG Gloster Key Specs
Engine1996 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
Gloster Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD Latest Updates

Gloster is a 7 seater SUV which has 6 variants. The price of Gloster Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 34.83 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: 2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I4
  • Max Torque: 375 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 75
  • BootSpace: 343
    MG Gloster Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD Price

    Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
    ₹34.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    29,98,000
    RTO
    3,81,780
    Insurance
    1,02,508
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    34,82,788
    EMI@74,859/mo
    MG Gloster Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0L SC20M Turbocharged I4
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    375 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    161 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 55 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Five Link Integral
    Front Suspension
    Independent Dual Helix
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 55 R19
    Ground Clearance
    210
    Length
    4985
    Wheelbase
    2950
    Height
    1867
    Width
    1926
    Bootspace
    343
    No of Seating Rows
    3
    Seating Capacity
    7
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    75
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Third Row AC
    Blower, Vents on Roof
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    4
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Roof
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Dual Tone
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (ANCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    60:40 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric + Leatherette
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    2 way electrically adjustable (lumbar forward / back) + 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    MG Gloster Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD EMI
    EMI67,373 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    31,34,509
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    31,34,509
    Interest Amount
    9,07,860
    Payable Amount
    40,42,369

    MG Gloster other Variants

    Smart 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
    ₹38.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    32,78,000
    RTO
    4,38,750
    Insurance
    1,57,860
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    38,75,110
    EMI@83,291/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Sharp 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD
    ₹42.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD
    ₹42.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD
    ₹44.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD
    ₹44.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1996 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

