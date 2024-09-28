HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Dzire On Road Price in Tirur

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
7.1 - 10.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Tirur
Dzire Price in Tirur

Maruti Suzuki Dzire on road price in Tirur starts from Rs. 7.10 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Dzire top variant goes up to Rs. 9.12 Lakhs in Tirur. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi₹ 7.10 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi₹ 8.32 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi AGS₹ 8.90 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi₹ 9.12 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Variant Wise Price List in Tirur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXi
₹7.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,02,636
RTO
71,290
Insurance
35,580
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Tirur
7,10,006
EMI@15,261/mo
VXi
₹8.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
VXi AGS
₹8.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
ZXi
₹9.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Alternatives

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6.49 - 9.05 Lakhs
Aura Price in Tirur
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

7.2 - 9.92 Lakhs
Amaze Price in Tirur
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2024

Nissan Sunny 2024

8.5 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

6.3 - 9.55 Lakhs
Tigor Price in Tirur

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Dzire News

The latest generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be arriving in November this year and share its powertrain with the new Swift hatchback
New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire India launch details confirmed
28 Sept 2024
A test mule of the upcoming Maruti Dzire facelift sedan was spotted testing near Gurugram ahead of its expected launch this year. (Image courtesy: Facebook/@JainDeepak)
Maruti Dzire facelift sedan: Five big changes expected
25 Sept 2024
Maruti Dzire facelift will come with a new three-cylinder engine that also powers the new Swift. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/theracemonkey)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift sedan's exterior, interior revealed in latest spyshot leak?
23 Sept 2024
Windsor from JSW MG Motor India is the latest EV to touch down on Indian shores.
Auto recap, Sept 22: MG Windsor variants explained, new Maruti Suzuki Dzire key expectations
23 Sept 2024
New generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to come sharing a plethora of features with the new Swift hatchback. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/theracemonkey)
New-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire nearing launch. Key features expectations
22 Sept 2024
Maruti Suzuki Videos

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FAQs

The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi in Tirur is Rs 7,10,006.
In Tirur, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi will be Rs 71,290.
The insurance Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi in Tirur is Rs 35,580.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire base variant in Tirur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,02,636, RTO - Rs. 71,290, Insurance - Rs. 35,580, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in ##cityName## is Rs. 7,10,006.
The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the Maruti Suzuki ZXi Plus AGS, with an on-road price of Rs. 9,12,070 in Tirur.
The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Tirur starts at Rs. 7,10,006 and goes upto Rs. 9,12,070. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Tirur will be Rs. 14,396. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

