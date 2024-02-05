Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire on road price in Moradabad starts from Rs. 6.87 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Dzire top variant goes up to Rs. 8.82 Lakhs in Moradabad.
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire on road price breakup in Moradabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is mainly compared to Hyundai Aura which starts at Rs. 6.44 Lakhs in Moradabad, Honda Amaze which starts at Rs. 7.16 Lakhs in Moradabad and Citroen C3X starting at Rs. 7 Lakhs in Moradabad.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi ₹ 6.87 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi ₹ 8.05 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi AGS ₹ 8.61 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi ₹ 8.82 Lakhs
