Maruti Suzuki Dzire On Road Price in Jind

6.69 - 10.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jind
Dzire Price in Jind

Maruti Suzuki Dzire on road price in Jind starts from Rs. 6.69 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Dzire top variant goes up to Rs. 8.82 Lakhs in Jind. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi₹ 6.69 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi₹ 8.05 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi AGS₹ 8.61 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi₹ 8.82 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Variant Wise Price List in Jind

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXi
₹6.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,97,742
RTO
34,887
Insurance
35,405
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Jind
6,68,534
EMI@14,369/mo
VXi
₹8.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi AGS
₹8.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi
₹8.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Alternatives

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6.44 - 9 Lakhs
Aura Price in Jind
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

7.16 - 9.92 Lakhs
Amaze Price in Jind
UPCOMING
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7 Lakhs Onwards
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

6.3 - 9.55 Lakhs
Tigor Price in Jind

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Maruti Suzuki Dzire News

A test mule of the upcoming Maruti Dzire facelift sedan was spotted testing near Gurugram ahead of its expected launch this year. (Image courtesy: Facebook/@JainDeepak)
Maruti Dzire facelift sedan spotted testing ahead of launch
5 Feb 2024
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback that was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show last month comes with significant design and feature updates.
Key features of new Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback that we want Dzire sedan to get
5 Nov 2023
Maruti Suzuki Dzire competes with rivals like Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire reaches 25 lakh units sales milestone, grabs 50% market share
15 Sept 2023
Maruti Swift (left), is one of the top models exported from India to other countries along with other models from the carmaker.
Dzire to Verna: Five Indian cars that are loved across the world
15 Aug 2023
Video of a Maruti Dzire sub-compact sedan recently spotted dressed up as a convertible went viral on socal media. (Image courtesy: Instagram/CL Bhanopiya)
This Maruti Dzire is a one-off convertible, modified by an Indian
2 Jun 2023
 Maruti Suzuki Dzire News

Maruti Suzuki Videos

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FAQs

The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi in Jind is Rs 6,68,534.
In Jind, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi will be Rs 34,887.
The insurance Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi in Jind is Rs 35,405.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire base variant in Jind: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,97,742, RTO - Rs. 34,887, Insurance - Rs. 35,405, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,68,534.
The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the Maruti Suzuki ZXi Plus AGS, with an on-road price of Rs. 8,81,726 in Jind.
The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Jind starts at Rs. 6,68,534 and goes upto Rs. 8,81,726. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Jind will be Rs. 13,555. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

