Dzire has been a hot-seller for Maruti Suzuki for quite some time and is a practical option in the compact sedan segment. Although it has begun to look dated and the cabin needs a refresh with newer features, the car remains a power performer with its 1.2-litre petrol engine and relatively spacious cabin. The option of an auto transmission is an added advantage.