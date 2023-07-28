Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha FZ 25 comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 42.42 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres. The price of FZ 25 starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha FZ 25 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Yamaha FZ 25 price starts at ₹ 1.35 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.53 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha FZ 25 comes in 1 variants. Yamaha FZ 25 top variant price is ₹ 1.35 Lakhs.
₹1.35 Lakhs*
249 cc
42.42 kmpl
20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
