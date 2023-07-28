Yamaha FZ 25 comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 42.42 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres. The price of FZ 25 starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha FZ 25 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less