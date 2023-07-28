HT Auto
Yamaha FZ 25 Specifications

Yamaha FZ 25 starting price is Rs. 1,34,800 in India. Yamaha FZ 25 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.35 - 1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Yamaha FZ 25 Specs

Yamaha FZ 25 comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 42.42 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres.

Yamaha FZ 25 Specifications and Features

BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
2015 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm
Kerb Weight
153 kg
Height
1075 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
775 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
11.32s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.97 mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
6.08s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
6.62s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
4.79s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
3.94s
Highway Mileage
42.42 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
52.44 mm
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.67 mm
City Mileage
50.33 kmpl
Max Power
20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58 mm
Max Torque
20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.8:1
Displacement
249 cc
Clutch
Wet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
74 mm
Chassis
Diamond
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED

Yamaha News

Yamaha has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Tenere 700.
2024 Yamaha Tenere off-road adventure tourer unveiled with new TFT screen
28 Jul 2023
The Yamaha R3 is expected to be priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh (ex-showroom) when it arrives in India
Yamaha R3 bookings open unofficially at dealerships
24 Jun 2023
Yamaha recently inaugurated its 200th Blue Square outlet in India and plans to add 100 more by the end of 2023 as it gears up to launch premium bikes soon
Yamaha confirms premium motorcycles for India, to be sold via Blue Square showrooms
16 Jun 2023
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh
23 May 2023
The 2023 Yamaha R3 gets a new metallic purple shade in Japan alongside Deep Blue and Black
Yamaha R3 updated for 2023 globally, India launch likely later this year
13 May 2023
View all
 

Yamaha FZ 25 Variants & Price List

Yamaha FZ 25 price starts at ₹ 1.35 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.53 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha FZ 25 comes in 1 variants. Yamaha FZ 25 top variant price is ₹ 1.35 Lakhs.

BS6
1.35 Lakhs*
249 cc
42.42 kmpl
20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

