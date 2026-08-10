Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Key Specs
- Engine249 cc
- Mileage40 kmpl
- Power20.51 bhp
- Speed130 kmph
- Max Torque20.1 Nm
- Kerb Weight153 kg
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]
|Rs. 1.35 LakhsOnwards
|249 cc
|20.8 PS
|20.1 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|153 kg
|2015 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda NX200
|Rs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|16.99 PS
|15.7 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ 25 [2020-2023]VSNX200
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6.37 kW
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ 25 [2020-2023]VSFerrato Disruptor
|Bajaj Pulsar N250
|Rs. 1.53 LakhsOnwards
|249 cc
|24.5 PS
|21.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|164 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|FZ 25 [2020-2023]VSPulsar N250
|Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
|Rs. 1.36 LakhsOnwards
|220 cc
|20.4 PS
|18.55 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|160 kg
|2035 mm
|-
|-
|-
|FZ 25 [2020-2023]VSPulsar 220 F
|Bajaj Pulsar NS200
|Rs. 1.32 LakhsOnwards
|199 cc
|24.5 PS
|18.74 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|158 kg
|2017 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ 25 [2020-2023]VSPulsar NS200
|Max Power
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|249.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|130 Kmph
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]'s petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] BS6 comes with a litres fuel tank.
Popular Yamaha Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Sports Naked Bikes