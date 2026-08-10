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YAMAHA FZ 25 [2020-2023]

₹1.35 Lakhs*
4.5
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Alternatives

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Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    249 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    40 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    20.51 bhp
  • Speed iconSpeed
    130 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    20.1 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    153 kg
View All FZ 25 [2020-2023] SpecsView specs icon

Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Variants

Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 1.35 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
FZ 25 [2020-2023] BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
249 cc
42.42 kmpl
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] image
Rs. 1.35 LakhsOnwards
4.51
249 cc20.8 PS20.1 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes153 kg2015 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Honda NX200Honda NX200 imageRs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
4.71
184.4 cc16.99 PS15.7 NmSports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyFZ 25 [2020-2023]VSNX200
Okaya EV Ferrato DisruptorOkaya EV Ferrato Disruptor imageRs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
4.5102
-6.37 kW-Sports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyFZ 25 [2020-2023]VSFerrato Disruptor
Bajaj Pulsar N250Bajaj Pulsar N250 imageRs. 1.53 LakhsOnwards
4.4115
249 cc24.5 PS21.5 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes164 kg-DiscDisc-FZ 25 [2020-2023]VSPulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar 220 FBajaj Pulsar 220 F imageRs. 1.36 LakhsOnwards
4.517
220 cc20.4 PS18.55 NmSports Bikes160 kg2035 mm---FZ 25 [2020-2023]VSPulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar NS200Bajaj Pulsar NS200 imageRs. 1.32 LakhsOnwards
4.51033
199 cc24.5 PS18.74 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes158 kg2017 mmDiscDiscAlloyFZ 25 [2020-2023]VSPulsar NS200

Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Images

Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Image 1
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Image 2
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Image 3
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Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Image 5
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Image 6

Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4Features
4Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
4Comfort
Write a Review
The Perfect Balance of Power and Style
This is a fantastic choice for riders who crave a balance of power, style, and easy handling. Its 249cc engine delivers a satisfying punch without overwhelming new riders. The bike's sleek design and comfortable riding position make it enjoyable for long rides and city commutes.
By: Vikash Faujdar (Sept 26, 2024)
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Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Specifications and Features

Max Power20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Mileage40 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightLED
Engine249.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed130 Kmph
View all FZ 25 [2020-2023] specs and features

Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Mileage

Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]'s petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] BS6 comes with a litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
BS6
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Manual
42.42 kmpl

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