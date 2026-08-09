In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|16.04 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS