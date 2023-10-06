Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price in Banaskantha starts from Rs. 1.65 Lakhs. The on road price for Yamaha Aerox 155 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.70 Lakhs in Banaskantha. The lowest price Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price in Banaskantha starts from Rs. 1.65 Lakhs. The on road price for Yamaha Aerox 155 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.70 Lakhs in Banaskantha. The lowest price model is Yamaha Aerox 155 STD and the most priced model is Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition. Visit your nearest Yamaha Aerox 155 dealers and showrooms in Banaskantha for best offers. Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price breakup in Banaskantha includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Banaskantha, Bajaj Chetak which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Banaskantha and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Banaskantha. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha Aerox 155 STD ₹ 1.65 Lakhs Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition ₹ 1.70 Lakhs