Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Activa 125 on road price in Amalapuram starts from Rs. 87,250.
The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 95,210 in Amalapuram.
The lowest price model is
Honda Activa 125 on road price in Amalapuram starts from Rs. 87,250.
The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 95,210 in Amalapuram.
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda Activa 125 Disc.
Visit your nearest
Honda Activa 125 dealers and showrooms in Amalapuram for best offers.
Honda Activa 125 on road price breakup in Amalapuram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Amalapuram, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Amalapuram and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Amalapuram.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 125 Drum ₹ 87,250 Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 91,320 Honda Activa 125 Disc ₹ 95,210
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price