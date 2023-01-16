HT Auto
HomeNew BikesHeroSplendor iSmartOn Road Price in Panruti

Hero Splendor iSmart On Road Price in Panruti

1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7
65,000 - 71,900
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Hero Splendor iSmart on Road Price in Delhi

Hero Splendor iSmart on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 77,780. The on road price for Hero Splendor iSmart top variant goes up to Rs. 81,750 in Delhi. The lowest price model is ...Read More

Hero Splendor iSmart Variant Wise Price List

Drum
₹ 77,783*On-Road Price
113.2 cc
60.0 kmpl
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
66,600
RTO
5,328
Insurance
5,855
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Panruti)
77,783
EMI@1,672/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Disc
₹ 81,747*On-Road Price
113.2 cc
60.0 kmpl
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
View breakup

Hero Splendor iSmart Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Drum
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
9.5 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2048 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Height
1110 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm
Width
726 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1
Displacement
113.2 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
50 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Chassis
Tubular Diamond
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
i3s Technology
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
MF

Latest Bikes

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 6503.49 - 3.79 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Keeway SR 250
Keeway SR 2501.49 Lakhs Onwards Check Latest Offers
Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V11.28 - 1.39 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Zontes 350X
Zontes 350X3.35 - 3.45 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Zontes 350R
Zontes 350R3.15 - 3.25 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-151.4 - 1.47 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 3501.87 - 2.18 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus60,310 - 69,760 Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 3501.5 - 1.66 Lakhs Check Latest Offers
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V31.41 - 1.6 Lakhs Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike6 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Matter Electric Bike
Matter Electric Bike1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Suzuki Burgman Electric
Suzuki Burgman Electric1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
KTM KTM Electric Scooter
KTM KTM Electric Scooter1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details
Bajaj Avenger 400
Bajaj Avenger 4001.5 Lakhs Exp. Price* Check Details