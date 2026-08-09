In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 65,000
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|60.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|113 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm