In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 65,000
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|60.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|113 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm