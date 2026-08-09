In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Shine 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Shine 100
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 63,191
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|98.98 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|7.38 PS PS