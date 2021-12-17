EMotorad launches India-made electric bikes in Japan, Nepal

The electric vehicle manufacturing company EMotorad (EM) has recently announced that it has launched its first overseas operations in Japan and Nepal. The company has previously introduced its products to Indian and UAE customers.

Rajib Gangopadhya, Founder, EMotorad said, “In Japan and Nepal, we have launched three models of EM.

In Nepal, we launched the same models as in India as we were getting many inquiries from Nepal on our Indian website. And in Japan, we've launched three models as of now and will soon launch a fourth model. Japan was a difficult market for us to tap but it is a very good market to showcase EMotorad."

The company has launched its flagship electric bikes T-Rex and EMX in Nepal, while its e-bikes for the Japanese market include Xplorer, Glider, and Dolphin. These bikes have been specifically designed keeping the demography and customer needs of Japan in mind, the company says.

Chandra Prakash Shrestha, Unity Trading Concern, the authorized distributor of EMotorad e-bikes in Nepal said, "We are very excited to be working in this EV segment and had done a lot of prior research in this field, which has helped us a lot. As an importer for any brand, we expect continuous stock availability, reasonable pricing, spare availability, marketing, and branding support along with aftersales support. And, EM has been great in all those things. The team is experienced, specialized, dedicated, and supportive. It's a huge pleasure representing such a brand for Nepal."