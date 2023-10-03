Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler sales decline 9% in September, CV sales up by 60%

Bajaj Auto reported its sales for the month of September and the company registered a nine per cent decline in two-wheeler volumes at 202,510 units, as against 222,912 units sold during the same period last year. The company’s two-wheeler exports remained flat last month with 125,202 units shipped overseas, as against 125,443 units exported over a year ago. The company’s total two-wheeler sales slumped by six per cent last month at 327,712 units, as opposed to 348,355 units sold in September 2022.

In contrast, Bajaj Auto’s Commercial Vehicle (CV) sales performed much better. The company registered its highest-ever domestic CV sales in September 2023 with 50,683 units sold, a growth of 60 per cent over 31,752 units sold during the same period last year. Exports, however, declined by a marginal three per cent with 14,163 units shipped overseas last month as against 14,640 units in September 2022. Overall, Bajaj’s total CV sales were in the green with 64,846 units sold in September, growing by 40 per cent over 46,392 sold in September last year.

With respect to year-to-date sales, Bajaj Auto’s two-wheeler sales still look positive. The company sold 10,48,251 units between April and September 2023 witnessing a growth of 12 per cent year-on-year over 935,552 units during the same period last fiscal. Exports remain on the decline with 722,662 units sold, a drop of 22 per cent as opposed to 930,640 units between April and September FY2022. Overall, Bajaj’s total sales (two-wheeler + exports) stood at 1,770,913 units, down by 5 per cent over 1,866,192 units during the same period last year.

CV domestic sales remain positive between April and September 2023 with 230,861 units sold, a growth of 107 per cent, as against 111,659 units sold during the same period last year. Exports stood at 79,586 units, declining by 25 per cent over 106,807 units sold last fiscal.

