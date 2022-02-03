Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Watch: Horror crash of sports car sees miraculously calm escape for occupants

Watch: Horror crash of sports car sees miraculously calm escape for occupants 

The Lotus Exige swerves, hits side barrier, takes to the air before slamming against a light post sideways. The occupants of the vehicle, however, escaped with only minor injuries.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Feb 2022, 10:35 AM
Screengrab courtesy video posted on Youtube.

In one of the most horrific incidents of car crash you are likely to see on tape, a driver of a Lotus Exige two-door sports car in Hong Kong lost control of the vehicle and it swerved before hitting a light post on its side. While it may appear from the CCTV footage that an escape from the accident is impossible, the occupants did reportedly manage to come out of the entire incident with only minor injuries.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

While the exact reason for the accident is not yet known, reports say the driver said he lost control of the vehicle. Once the car began to swerve, there was no real way for the driver to prevent the car from hitting the side barrier besides the road, taking off and slamming against the light post. The Lotus was left in a horrible wreckage with body parts flying all around. At the time of the incident, there was a driver and a co-passenger on the front seat.

Subsequent - and rather surreal - images on social media sites show the occupants - the driver is believed to be 42 years old while the passenger is aged 28 - checking their phones even as rescue workers came to the scene to assist.  Subsequent medical treatment reportedly had both complaining of neck and chest pain.

Experts point to several factors that may have helped the two passengers come out mostly unscathed despite the sheer intensity of the crash. One important factor could be the solid build of the vehicle itself, complete with its safety features. The other crucial element is that both passengers were wearing seat belts. Another reason is that the light pole didn't get uprooted which means the trajectory of the vehicle was halted. It is safe to assume though that the Lotus Exige is damaged beyond the scope of any repairs.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2022, 10:35 AM IST
TAGS: Lotus car accident road accident car crash
Related Stories
Cars skidding on roads full of ice in Shimla cause traffic jams
27 Jan 2022
Watch: GM CEO Mary Barra takes her first fully driverless ride
30 Jan 2022
How to take care of your motorcycle's chainset
02 Feb 2022
Here is how to scrap an old car: Five things to know
31 Jan 2022
Man caught for the first time after driving without licence for 70 years
30 Jan 2022
Watch: Rivian R1T electric pickup truck shows off its drive modes
01 Feb 2022
Kia Carens first-drive review: Sporty in parts, sober at large
29 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS