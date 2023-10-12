Audi India rolls out 10-year Roadside Assistance program. But there's a catch

Audi India on Thursday announced the introduction of a 10-year complimentary Roadside Assistance program for its customers in the country. The company, however, also highlighted that this would only be valid for all new car deliveries made from October 1 onwards.

Audi India has time and again underlined its claim of offering a robust post-sales support network which extends to not just service centres and workshops but to lifestyle programs as well. It is this holistic approach, the company says, that has prompted the decision to now also offer a 10-year Roadside Assistance program.

The Audi India 10-year Roadside Assistance program covers 24x7 and 365-day coverage across the entire span of the country, on-site repairs, delivery of fuel and spare keys, travel or accommodation facilities, custody, transportation, storage and safekeeping of vehicle, and provision of specially-designed towing platforms.

The German luxury brand is now underlining all of these in a bid to further stregnthen its prospects in India. “With a complimentary RSA for a 10-year period, we are setting new industry standards, further enhancing our high-quality services and timely assistance," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, in a press statement issued by the company. “At Audi India, we firmly believe that our relationship with our customers goes beyond offering products and services - it is about creating an experience that is seamless, hassle-free, and comforting throughout the ownership period."

