ACMA re-appoints Deepak Jain as President, Sunjay Kapur as Vice President

1 min read . 04:17 PM IST PTI

  • ACMA President Deepak Jain said that the industry body remains strongly committed to Make in India and ensure an Atmanirbhar Indian Auto Component industry.

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) on Monday announced the re-appointments of Deepak Jain as its President and Sunjay Kapur as the Vice President for the term 2020-21.

The re-appointments of Jain, who is also chairman and managing director, Lumax Industries and Kapur, the chairman, Sona Comsta were made at the 60th annual general meeting of the auto components manufacturers' body, ACMA said in a statement.

On his re-appointment, Jain said the industry is going through one of the most difficult times ever. Notwithstanding the downturn and the disruptions, it needs to prepare itself for the future.

"The industry has indeed been very resilient and as green shoots emerge; the component industry will have to ensure that it supports its customers well," he added.

The components industry needs to redouble efforts to become globally competitive through deep localisation, reduction in imports, enhanced exports and focus on innovation.

"ACMA remains strongly committed to 'Make in India' and ensuring an 'Atmanirbhar Indian Auto Component industry," Jain said.

