The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in Sonepur (Orissa): Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 769,232, RTO - Rs. 66,539, Insurance - Rs. 41,539, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 10,000. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in Sonepur (Orissa) is Rs. 877,310.