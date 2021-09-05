Marutisuzuki Ertiga On Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price List, Specifications and Features
1462 cc | 103 bhp | 1135 kg
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga LXi is priced on the road at Rs 856,561 in Silvassa (Dadra Nagar Haveli).
In Silvassa (Dadra Nagar Haveli), the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga LXi will be Rs 54,660.
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga LXi's insurance charges in Silvassa (Dadra Nagar Haveli) are Rs 32,901.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in Silvassa (Dadra Nagar Haveli): Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 769,000, RTO - Rs. 54,660, Insurance - Rs. 32,901, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 15,304. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in Silvassa (Dadra Nagar Haveli) is Rs. 856,561.
Top model of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi AT and the on road price in Silvassa (Dadra Nagar Haveli) is Rs. 1,192,756.
The top variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga costs Rs. 1,192,756 on the road. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available in 6.0 variants, with the base model being Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LXi and the top variant being Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi AT, which costs Rs. 1,192,756.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga on-road price in Silvassa (Dadra Nagar Haveli) starts at Rs. 856,561 and goes up to Rs. 1,192,756. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in 17,368 will be Rs. ##emiCost##. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5 year loan term.
