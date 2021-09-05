The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 768,942, RTO - Rs. 66,515, Insurance - Rs. 41,529, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. NA. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) is Rs. 876,986.