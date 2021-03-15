Home > Landrover > Rangerovervelar > Landrover Rangerovervelar On Road Price in Nurpur Bedi

Landrover Rangerovervelar On Road Price in Nurpur Bedi

Land Rover Range-rover-velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range-rover-velar Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Range Rover Velar 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol 250

₹ 86.32 Lakhs On-Road Price in Nurpur Bedi

Ex Showroom Price
7,528,000
RTO
781,800
Insurance
321,751
On-Road Price
8,631,551
Starts from ₹1,52,641*
Specifications Features
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
1079.12 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.16 kmpl
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link suspension with air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Double wishbone suspension, air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Ground Clearance
196 mm
Length
4797 mm
Wheelbase
2874 mm
Kerb Weight
2022 kg
Height
1665 mm
Width
2041 mm
Bootspace
513 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
82 litres
