Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Steering mounted controls
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige, Black
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)