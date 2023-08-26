Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesTriumphTiger 1200On Road Price in Calcutta

Triumph Tiger 1200 On Road Price in Calcutta

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11
17 - 21.69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Calcutta
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Tiger 1200 Price in Calcutta

Triumph Tiger 1200 on road price in Calcutta starts from Rs. 21.55 Lakhs. The on road price for Triumph Tiger 1200 top variant goes up to Rs. 24.34 Lakhs in Calcutta. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro₹ 21.55 Lakhs
Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Pro₹ 22.66 Lakhs
Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Explorer₹ 23.22 Lakhs
Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer₹ 24.34 Lakhs
...Read More

Triumph Tiger 1200 Variant Wise Price List in Calcutta

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹21.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1160 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,19,000
RTO
1,91,900
Insurance
43,822
On-Road Price in Kolkata
(Price not available in Calcutta)
21,54,722
EMI@46,313/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
View breakup
View breakup
View breakup
View more Variants

Triumph Tiger 1200 Alternatives

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Epluto 7G Max Price in Calcutta
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa

Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa

16.9 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
2021 Hayabusa Price in Calcutta
BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS

20.45 - 21.2 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
R 1250 GS Price in Calcutta
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
R 1250 GS Adventure Price in Calcutta
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
CRF1100L Africa Twin Price in Calcutta
Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati Multistrada V4

18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Multistrada V4 Price in Calcutta
BMW R 1250 RT

BMW R 1250 RT

22.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest Offers
R 1250 RT Price in Calcutta

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Triumph Bikes

Triumph Tiger 1200 News

Tiger 1200 will be able to drop its height automatically by up to 20 mm.
Triumph Tiger 1200 can now lower ride height automatically. Check it out
26 Aug 2023
Amit Sadh shared his newest prized possession, the Triumph Tiger 1200 on Instagram
“Let the rides begin” announces actor Amit Sadh with his new Triumph Tiger 1200
3 Dec 2022
Triumph Motorcycles had already previously introduced the Tiger 1200 in the global markets.&nbsp;
All new 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 launched in India at 19.19 lakh
24 May 2022
Triumph Motorcycles introduced the Tiger 1200 bike to the global markets last year.
2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 launching tomorrow: Five key facts to know
23 May 2022
Triumph Motorcycles had introduced the Tiger 1200 bike to the global markets last year.
Triumph Tiger 1200 to launch in India on May 24, to take on Ducati and BMW bikes
19 May 2022
View all
 Triumph Tiger 1200 News

Triumph Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    ₹16.47 Lakhs
  • Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa
  • Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2
  • Kawasaki Z900

    • Kawasaki Z900

    ₹7.7 Lakhs
  • BMW S 1000 RR

    • BMW S 1000 RR

    ₹19.5 - 23.75 Lakhs
  • Ducati 2021 Panigale V4

    • Ducati 2021 Panigale V4

    ₹23.5 - 51.8 Lakhs
    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Aprilia RS 457

    Aprilia RS 457

    4.25 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Honda CB350

    Honda CB350

    2 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Simple Energy Dot One

    Simple Energy Dot One

    99,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha R3

    Yamaha R3

    3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha MT-03

    Yamaha MT-03

    3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details