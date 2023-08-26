Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Tiger 1200 on road price in Calcutta starts from Rs. 21.55 Lakhs.
The on road price for Triumph Tiger 1200 top variant goes up to Rs. 24.34 Lakhs in Calcutta.
The lowest price model is Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro and the most priced model is Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer.
Triumph Tiger 1200 on road price breakup in Calcutta includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Tiger 1200 is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Calcutta, Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Calcutta and BMW R 1250 GS starting at Rs. 20.45 Lakhs in Calcutta.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro ₹ 21.55 Lakhs Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Pro ₹ 22.66 Lakhs Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Explorer ₹ 23.22 Lakhs Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer ₹ 24.34 Lakhs
