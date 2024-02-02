Honda Shine on road price in Balangir starts from Rs. 93,570. The on road price for Honda Shine top variant goes up to Rs. 97,880 in Balangir. The lowest price model is Honda Shine Honda Shine on road price in Balangir starts from Rs. 93,570. The on road price for Honda Shine top variant goes up to Rs. 97,880 in Balangir. The lowest price model is Honda Shine Drum OBD2 and the most priced model is Honda Shine Disc OBD2. Visit your nearest Honda Shine dealers and showrooms in Balangir for best offers. Honda Shine on road price breakup in Balangir includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Shine is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Balangir, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Balangir and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Balangir. Variants On-Road Price Honda Shine Drum OBD2 ₹ 93,570 Honda Shine Disc OBD2 ₹ 97,880