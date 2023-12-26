Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. The lowest price model is Honda Hornet 2.0 STD and the most priced model is Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. The lowest price model is Honda Hornet 2.0 STD and the most priced model is Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition. Visit your nearest Honda Hornet 2.0 dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in New Delhi, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which starts at Rs. 1.57 Lakhs in New Delhi and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Honda Hornet 2.0 STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition ₹ 1.61 Lakhs