In 2026 Honda SP 125 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). SP 125 engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
SP 125 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sp 125
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 89,748
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|7.88 PS PS