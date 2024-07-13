HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R On Road Price in Vadodara

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front Left Side
1/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rear Left Side
2/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rear Right Side
3/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Side View
4/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Grille
5/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Headlight
View all Images
6/17
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.23 - 8.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Vadodara
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Wagon R Price in Vadodara

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Vadodara starts from Rs. 6.23 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R top variant goes up to Rs. 7.23 Lakhs in Vadodara. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with a

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0₹ 6.23 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0₹ 6.72 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI 1.2₹ 7.09 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG₹ 7.23 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Variant Wise Price List in Vadodara

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

LXI 1.0

₹6.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,54,500
RTO
40,562
Insurance
27,115
Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Vadodara)
6,22,677
EMI@13,384/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

VXI 1.0

₹6.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup

ZXI 1.2

₹7.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup

LXI 1.0 CNG

₹7.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
CNG
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

5.37 - 7.14 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Celerio Price in Vadodara
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

5 - 8.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tiago Price in Vadodara
UPCOMING
Kia Clavis

Kia Clavis

6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

5.49 - 8.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ignis Price in Vadodara
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.92 - 8.56 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Grand i10 Nios Price in Vadodara
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

6.7 - 8.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tiago NRG Price in Vadodara

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R News

The updated WagonR has been kitted with some notable new features such as ISS in petrol variants &amp; Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants. In addition to that, the car now also gets a 17.78cm (7”) SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation along with 4 speakers.
The everlasting appeal of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
13 Jul 2024
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the most affordable and reliable cars on the Indian roads, priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.55 - 7.38 Lakh.
Does Maruti Suzuki Wagon R suit your budget needs? Top five strengths outlined
22 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Nearly 10k units of Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled. Here's why
30 Oct 2022
2022 Maruti WagonR is available for purchase in four variant options - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift arrives in dealerships
12 Mar 2022
Cars with CNG are on the rise in India due to a number of factors that include sky-high petrol and diesel prices, fuel economy, and a growing awareness of vehicular emissions.
Want to fight climate change on a budget? Here are five cars under 8 lakh with CNG
15 Dec 2024
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R News

Maruti Suzuki Videos

Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R FAQs

The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Vadodara is Rs. 7.23 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Vadodara amount to Rs. 46,492, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Vadodara is Rs. 12,626.
The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Vadodara are Rs. 31,194, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Vadodara includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 6.45 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 46,492, insurance - Rs. 31,194, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 7.23 Lakhs.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

48 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

8 - 10.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

88.66 - 97.81 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX

45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MINI Cooper SE 2024

MINI Cooper SE 2024

55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW X6 Facelift

BMW X6 Facelift

1.49 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details