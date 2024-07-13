HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R On Road Price in Udhampur

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front Left Side
1/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rear Left Side
2/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rear Right Side
3/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Side View
4/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Grille
5/17
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Headlight
View all Images
6/17
6.08 - 8.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Udhampur
Wagon R Price in Udhampur

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Udhampur starts from Rs. 6.08 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R top variant goes up to Rs. 7.25 Lakhs in Udhampur. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with a

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0₹ 6.08 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0₹ 6.57 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI 1.2₹ 7.11 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG₹ 7.25 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Variant Wise Price List in Udhampur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXI 1.0
₹6.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,54,500
RTO
27,010
Insurance
26,300
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Udhampur)
6,08,310
EMI@13,075/mo
VXI 1.0
₹6.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
ZXI 1.2
₹7.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
LXI 1.0 CNG
₹7.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
CNG
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R News

The updated WagonR has been kitted with some notable new features such as ISS in petrol variants &amp; Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants. In addition to that, the car now also gets a 17.78cm (7”) SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation along with 4 speakers.
The everlasting appeal of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
13 Jul 2024
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the most affordable and reliable cars on the Indian roads, priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.55 - 7.38 Lakh.
Does Maruti Suzuki Wagon R suit your budget needs? Top five strengths outlined
22 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Nearly 10k units of Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled. Here's why
30 Oct 2022
2022 Maruti WagonR is available for purchase in four variant options - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift arrives in dealerships
12 Mar 2022
File photo of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Auto news recap, August 8: Key milestone for Kia India, Alto K10 units recalled
9 Aug 2024
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R News

Maruti Suzuki Videos

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
View all
 

