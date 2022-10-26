Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The S-Cross measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,785 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ground clearance of S-Cross is 180. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross price starts at ₹ 8.39 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.57 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki S-Cross comes in 7 variants. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross top variant price is ₹ 12.39 Lakhs.
Sigma
₹8.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta
₹9.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta
₹9.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta AT
₹10.84 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Alpha
₹11.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta AT
₹11.19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Alpha AT
₹12.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
