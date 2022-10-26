HT Auto
1/22
2/22
3/22
4/22
5/22
View all Images
6/22

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

3.5 out of 5
8.39 - 12.57 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Specs

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The S-Cross measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,785 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Alpha AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
18.43
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
K15B Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
884.64
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
180
Length
4300
Wheelbase
2600
Kerb Weight
1170
Height
1595
Width
1785
Bootspace
353
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
48
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
S-Cross vs Fronx
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
S-Cross vs Nexon
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs
Check latest offers
S-Cross vs Vitara Brezz...
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs
Check latest offers
S-Cross vs Venue
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs
Check latest offers
S-Cross vs Sonet

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross News

New-gen S-Cross was never launched in the Indian market.
2022 Suzuki S-Cross with Strong Hybrid launched in global market
26 Oct 2022
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
11 Oct 2022
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross crossover has been silently discontinued from the brand's product lineup.
Maruti Suzuki silently removes S-Cross from Nexa website. What's cooking?
9 Oct 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
14 Jun 2022
File photo of a Maruti Suzuki showroom. Image has been used for representational purpose.
Maruti Ciaz, Ignis, S-Cross on offer; discounts up to 20,000. Check details
12 Apr 2022
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross price starts at ₹ 8.39 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.57 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki S-Cross comes in 7 variants. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross top variant price is ₹ 12.39 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma
8.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta
9.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta
9.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta AT
10.84 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Alpha
11.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta AT
11.19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Alpha AT
12.39 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Maruti Suzuki Cars

Trending Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Maruti Suzuki Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details