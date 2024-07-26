Maruti Suzuki Ignis on road price in Panna starts from Rs. 5.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Ignis top variant goes up to Rs. 7.17 Lakhs in Panna. The lowest price Maruti Suzuki Ignis on road price in Panna starts from Rs. 5.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Ignis top variant goes up to Rs. 7.17 Lakhs in Panna. The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta 1.2 AMT. Visit your nearest Maruti Suzuki Ignis dealers and showrooms in Panna for best offers. Maruti Suzuki Ignis on road price breakup in Panna includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is mainly compared to Citroen C3 which starts at Rs. 6.16 Lakhs in Panna and Kia Clavis starting at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Panna. Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT ₹ 5.66 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta 1.2 MT ₹ 6.62 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta 1.2 AMT ₹ 7.17 Lakhs