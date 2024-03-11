Maruti Suzuki Ignis on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 6.05 Lakhs.
The
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis on road price breakup in Navi Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Swift which starts at Rs. 6.49 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai, Tata Altroz which starts at Rs. 6.6 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai and Maruti Suzuki XL5 starting at Rs. 5 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT ₹ 6.05 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta 1.2 MT ₹ 7.04 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta 1.2 AMT ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT ₹ 7.22 Lakhs
