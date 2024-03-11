HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Ignis On Road Price in Navi Mumbai

4 out of 5
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Front Left Side
1/19
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rear Left View
2/19
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Front Right Side
3/19
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rear Right Side
4/19
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Front View
5/19
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rear View
6/19
4 out of 5
5.97 - 8.85 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Navi Mumbai
Ignis Price in Navi Mumbai

Maruti Suzuki Ignis on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 6.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Ignis top variant goes up to Rs. 7.22 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT₹ 6.05 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta 1.2 MT₹ 7.04 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta 1.2 AMT₹ 7.61 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta 1.2 MT₹ 7.22 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Variant Wise Price List in Navi Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹6.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,95,320
RTO
58,125
Insurance
24,696
Accessories Charges
18,315
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Navi mumbai
6,05,275
EMI@13,010/mo
Delta 1.2 MT
₹7.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta 1.2 AMT
₹7.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zeta 1.2 MT
₹7.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

6.6 - 10.74 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5

Maruti Suzuki XL5

5 Lakhs Onwards
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

4.7 - 6.45 Lakhs
Citroen C3

Citroen C3

6.16 - 9.08 Lakhs
Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ignis News

Maruti Suzuki is offering up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87,000 discounts for its cars like Grand Vitara, Ignis, Baleno, XL6 and Ciaz, which are sold through the Nexa premium retail network.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno, XL6, Grand Vitara fetching upto 87,000 discounts
11 Mar 2024
Both micro SUVs use a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine.
Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis: Which micro SUV should you buy?
9 Feb 2024
If you are looking for affordable clutch-less automatic cars under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh and that too without going for the entry-level small hatchbacks, here are the top five options for you.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis to Hyundai Exter: Top 5 automatic cars under 10 lakh
29 Jan 2024
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (top) and Ignis (bottom) are two of the latest cars from the carmaker to receive price hikes.
Maruti Ertiga and Ignis to cost more. Check new price list
13 Apr 2023
The new Ignis at Auto Expo 2020.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets this new feature, sees hike in price
24 Feb 2023
Maruti Suzuki Videos

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FAQs

In Navi Mumbai, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT is Rs 6,05,275.
In Navi Mumbai, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT will be Rs 58,125.
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma 1.2 MT's insurance charges in Navi Mumbai are Rs 24,696.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis base variant in Navi Mumbai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,95,320, RTO - Rs. 58,125, Insurance - Rs. 24,696, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 18,315. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,05,275.
The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is the Maruti Suzuki Alpha 1.2 AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,61,153 in Navi Mumbai.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis on-road price in Navi Mumbai starts at Rs. 6,05,275 and goes up to Rs. 7,61,153. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Navi Mumbai will be Rs. 12,273. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

